Leaked Audio Reveals How Jose Mourinho Made Mesut Ozil Dump His Girlfriend

Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez’s audio recording has dropped and in this, it has been revealed how former manager at the club Jose Mourinho made Mesut Ozil dump his then-girlfriend while they were working together at Real Madrid.

Spanish newspaper El Confidencial has dropped a series from 2012 where the Real Madrid president was heard speaking in vile language about a number of his players and coaching staff that included Jose Mourinho.

In this latest expose, Perez’s badmouthing of former German star Mesut Ozil has been revealed.

Speaking about Ozil, Perez said, “[Ozil] came here aged 21. He is a third generation Turk and then he discovers Madrid. There was nothing, no Turks, d***s, third generation or girlfriend. He sent his girlfriend away and changed his lifestyle, falling for an Italian model from Milan. He had a private jet, so he would fly out there, have sex and come back.”

“Then one day, he annoyed Jose Mourinho, who jokingly said ‘Hey Ozil, idiot, let me tell you something as if I were your father, because this girl you’re going out with has f**ked everyone at Inter and AC Milan, including the coaching staff of both teams.’ [Ozil] ended up leaving her,” continued Perez.

Ozil played under Jose Mourinho for three seasons before the duo exited the club in the same summer as Ozil moved to Arsenal and Jose Mourinho came back to join Chelsea after having managed the club back once.

