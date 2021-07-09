Leaked Manchester City 2021-22 Kit Pays Homage to Sergio Aguero in a Special Way! See Pics

Premier League winners Manchester City pay tribute to Sergio Aguero in a unique and special manner by adding the timing ‘93:20’ on the 2021-22 kit which has been leaked online. The timing represents the famous goal scored by Aguero in extra time against Queens Park Rangers back in 2012 to help Manchester City win their maiden Premier League. The Argentine, who was brought from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for 35 Million Pounds, made an instant impact on his debut and ten years later, he is Manchester City’s all-time record scorer with 260 goals.

The Manchester City home kit for the 2021-22 Premier League season has been leaked. Take a look:

It is reported that the home kit and the away kit will don the number ’93:20’ inscribed inside the collar of the shirt. It was the exact time when Aguero scored the winning goal for City. On the number 20, the number ‘10’ has been shaded, another way of paying tribute to the club record goal scorer. The Manchester City kits are expected to be announced by next week.

The home kit has a light blue shirt and light blue shorts, similar to the kit played in the 2011-12 Premier League when City became champions. While some fans disagree with the shorts being blue, some have felt that it brings back memories from City’s historic season.

After 10 years of service to Manchester City, Aguero, 33, has now joined FC Barcelona as a free agent. City manager Pep Guardiola revealed that Aguero was a ‘special’ person for City and that the club will never be able to ‘replace’ him. The Argentine also has scored the most goals for a single club, 184, overtaking Manchester United’s Wayne Rooney’s 183 in his final appearance for Manchester City.

Paying homage to one of the greatest moments ever created in Premier League history, Aguero’s title winning goal will fondly be etched forever in the EPL.

Coming to the present, Manchester City have made a $100 million bid for England captain and Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane, who has expressed his desire to leave Spurs after spending eight years with the London club. Kane would be an ideal replacement for Aguero who has joined the Blaugrana in La Liga. Other than Kane, City have also enquired the services for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish who has been superb in the 2020-21 season and for England in the Euros.

