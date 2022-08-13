Lecce vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Newly promoted Lecce will aim for a smooth start to their Serie A campaign as they are set to face mighty Inter Milan in the opening match on Sunday. The match between Lecce and Inter Milan will be played at the Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce.

Though, Lecce failed to kick off their knockout tournament outing on a winning note after they crashed out of the Coppa Italia this season.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, will be desperate to forget their last season’s heartbreak and win the domestic title this time. Inter had finished their Serie A campaign in the second spot last season.

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi, after enduring a poor run of form in pre-season friendlies, will certainly be under severe pressure ahead of his side’s Serie A opener. The Nerazzurri have managed to win just once in their five pre-season matches.

Ahead of Sunday’s Serie A match between Lecce and Inter Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Lecce and Inter Milan will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Lecce and Inter Milan will take place on August 14, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Lecce vs Inter Milan be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Lecce and Inter Milan will be played at the Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Lecce vs Inter Milan begin?

The Serie A match between Lecce and Inter Milan will begin at 12:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lecce vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

Lecce vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lecce vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

Lecce vs Inter Milan Serie A match can be streamed live on the Voot app.

Lecce vs Inter Milan Possible Starting XI:

Lecce Predicted Starting Line-up: Wladimiro Falcone, Valentin Gendrey, Yildrim Cetin, Alexis Blin, Antonin Gallo, Kristijan Bistrovic, Morten Hjulmand, Thorir Helgason, Gabriel Strefezza, Assan Cessay, Federico Di Francesco

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Robin Gosens, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

