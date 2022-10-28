A depleted Lecce will be aiming for their second Serie A win of the season when they face Juventus on Saturday. The match between Lecce and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Via del mare.

The 2022-23 season has so far proved to be a disappointing one for Lecce. Marco Baroni’s men, with eight points from 11 matches, currently occupy the 17th spot in the Serie A standings.

Lecce, come into the fixture, after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Bologna in their last Serie A match.

Meanwhile, eighth-placed Juventus won back-to-back two matches to script a comeback in the domestic league. Massimiliano Allegri’s men have till now managed to clinch five victories from 11 games in Serie A. The Bianconeri, in their last Serie A encounter, recorded a comfortable 4-0 win against Empoli. Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot scored a brace in the game to secure full three points for his side.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between Lecce and Juventus will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between Lecce and Juventus will take place on October 29, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match Lecce vs Juventus be played?

The Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus will be played at the Stadio Via del mare.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match Lecce vs Juventus begin?

The Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lecce vs Juventus Serie A match?

Lecce vs Juventus Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lecce vs Juventus Serie A match?

Lecce vs Juventus Serie A match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Lecce vs Juventus Possible Starting XI:

Lecce Predicted Starting Line-up: Wladimiro Falcone, Valentin Gendrey, Marin Pongracic, Federico Baschirotto, Giuseppe Pezzella, Kristoffer Askildsen, Morten Hjulmand, Joan Gonzalez, Gabriel Strefezza, Assan Ceesay, Lameck Banda

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciecch Szczesny, Danilo, Danielle Rugani, Leonardo Bonucci, Filip Kostic, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Arkadiusz Milik, Dusan Vlahovic

