FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Leeds United Legend Norman 'Bites Yer Legs' Hunter Dies at 76 after Contracting Coronavirus

Norman Hunter (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Norman Hunter (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Leeds United great Norman 'Bites Yer Legs' Hunter died at 76 after contracting the new coronavirus.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 3:51 PM IST
Share this:

London: Former Leeds United and England defender Norman 'Bites Yer Legs' Hunter has died at 76 after contracting the new coronavirus, the Championship (second-tier) club said on Friday.

"Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," Leeds said on their website.

Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds in 15 years at the Yorkshire club and earned his nickname for his tough tackling.

He won two top-flight league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup with Leeds and played in their 1975 European Cup final defeat by German side Bayern Munich.

He was also part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad and was the first winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 1974.

"He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time," Leeds said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,201

    +377*  

  • Total Confirmed

    13,387

    +628*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,749

    +234*  

  • Total DEATHS

    437

    +17*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 17 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,469,342

    +54,647*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,165,500

    +95,681*

  • Cured/Discharged

    550,453

    +32,522*  

  • Total DEATHS

    145,705

    +8,512*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres