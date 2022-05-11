Leeds United vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Leeds United will be hoping to claim three points as they are set to host Chelsea on Thursday in English Premier League. 11th-placed Leeds currently have 34 points from 35 points.

Chelsea will come into the fixture after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Wolves in their last encounter. Chelsea’s defending will be a point of major concern for coach Thomas Tuchel as the Blues squandered a two-goal lead against Wolves.

Chelsea currently occupy the third spot on the Premier League points table with 67 points from 35 matches.

Ahead of the EPL match between Leeds United and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

When will the EPL 2021-22 match between Leeds United (LU) and Chelsea (CHE) be played?

The EPL 2021-22 match between Leeds United (LU) and Chelsea (CHE) will take place on May 12, Thursday.

Where will the EPL 2021-22 match Leeds United (LU) vs Chelsea (CHE) be played?

The match between Leeds United (LU) and Chelsea (CHE) will be played at Elland Road.

What time will the EPL 2021-22 match Leeds United (LU) vs Chelsea (CHE) begin?

The match between Leeds United (LU) and Chelsea (CHE) will begin at 12:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Leeds United (LU) vs Chelsea (CHE) match?

Leeds United (LU) vs Chelsea (CHE) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Leeds United (LU) vs Chelsea (CHE) match?

Leeds United (LU) vs Chelsea (CHE) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Leeds United (LU) vs Chelsea (CHE) Possible Starting XI:

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Junior Firpo, Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha, Daniel James, Jack Harrison, Joe Gelhardt

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner

