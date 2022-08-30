Leeds United vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Leeds United vs Everton Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In four matches so far, Leeds United have had a decent outing with two victories, one draw and one loss. On the other hand, Everton are yet to open their winning tally.

Leeds United and Everton will face off in an exciting encounter in the Premier League on August 31. Leeds United lost their previous match against an in-form Brighton. The Whites will be keen to get back to winning ways when they host Everton in their own backyard.

Everton have been listless since the start of the new season. Frank Lampard’s side is still searching for their first win in the Premier League. Everton is languishing at the 18th position on the points table with 2 losses and 2 draws. Everton would be looking to salvage their campaign with a win against Leeds United. Almost every pundit backs Leeds United to come out on top in this clash. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Everton can cause an upset.

Ahead of the match between Leeds United vs Everton, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Leeds United and Everton be played?

The Premier League match between Leeds United vs Everton will be played on August 31, Wednesday.

Where will the match between Leeds United and Everton be played?

The Premier League match between Leeds United vs Everton will be played at Elland Road, Leeds.

What time will the match between Leeds United and Everton begin?

The Premier League match between Leeds United vs Everton will begin at 12:30 am IST, on August 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Leeds United and Everton?

The Premier League match between Leeds United vs Everton will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Leeds United and Everton?

The Premier League match between Leeds United vs Everton will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk; Roca, Adams; James, Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo

Everton Predicted Starting Line-up: Pickford; Keane, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Davies, Iwobi, Mykolenko; Gordon, Maupay, Gray

