Leeds United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch EPL 2021-22 Coverage on TV And Online in India

Defending champions Manchester City will be hoping for nothing less than a victory against Leeds United on Saturday in English Premier League (EPL). The two teams are set to take on each other at the Elland Road.

A win against Leeds United will help Pep Guardiola’s men to remain at the top of the points table. Manchester City will come into the fixture against Leeds United after scripting a comfortable 5-1 win against Watford in their last Premier League fixture.

Liverpool will also closely follow the results of this encounter as they are just a point behind Man City in the EPL standings.

On the other hand, 16th-placed Leeds will be aiming for three points as their berth in next season’s EPL is still not assured. A victory for Leeds will be a must in order to avoid the relegation threats but manager Jesse Marsch will be very much prepared for mighty Manchester City’s sublime performance.

Ahead of Saturday’s EPL match between Leeds United vs Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL match between Leeds United (LU) and Manchester City (MCI) will be played?

The EPL match between Leeds United (LU) and Manchester City (MCI) will take place on April 30, Saturday.

Where will the EPL match Leeds United (LU) vs Manchester City (MCI) be played?

The match between Leeds United (LU) and Manchester City (MCI) will be played at the Elland Road, Leeds.

What time will the EPL match Leeds United (LU) vs Manchester City (MCI) begin?

The match between Leeds United (LU) and Manchester City (MCI) will begin at 10 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Leeds United (LU) vs Manchester City (MCI) match?

Leeds United (LU) vs Manchester City (MCI) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Leeds United (LU) vs Manchester City (MCI) match?

Leeds United (LU) vs Manchester City (MCI) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Leeds United vs Manchester City Possible Starting XIs

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Robin Koch, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Daniel James

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling

