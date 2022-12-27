Leeds United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City have found the back of the net 40 times after playing 14 matches in the Premier League. The defending champions are currently the highest-scoring side of the Premier League. However, Manchester City’s prolific goalscoring ability has not been enough to earn the top spot in the Premier League points league for them. Pep Guardiola’s men are currently placed in second position and Manchester City will resume their Premier League campaign with a match against Leeds United on December 29.

The match between Leeds United and Manchester City will be played at Elland Road. Manchester City will head into the fixture after suffering a shocking 1-2 defeat at the hands of Brentford.

Leeds United also had to concede a defeat in their last Premier League fixture. Jesse Marsch’s men were thrashed by Tottenham 4-3, in their last Premier League battle ahead of the FIFA World Cup break. Leeds United currently occupy the 15th spot in the Premier League standings.

Ahead of Thursday’s EPL match between Leeds United and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Leeds United and Manchester City will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Leeds United and Manchester City will take place on December 29, Thursday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Leeds United vs Manchester City be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Leeds United and Manchester City will be played at the Elland Road.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Leeds United vs Manchester City begin?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Leeds United and Manchester City will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Leeds United vs Manchester City EPL match?

Leeds United vs Manchester City EPL 2022-23 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Manchester City EPL match?

Leeds United vs Manchester City EPL 2022-23 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Leeds United vs Manchester City Possible Starting XI:

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-up: Joel Robles, Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Sonny Perkins, Marc Roca, Wilfried Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson, Darko Gyabi, Rodrigo

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Joa Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland, Phil Foden

