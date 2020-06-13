LEG vs VLD Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Leganes vs Valladolid- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Relegation-hit Leganes will restart their La Liga 2019-20 campaign as they roll out the carpet for Valladolid in a behind the closed door match on June 13, Saturday. The La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Valladolid will be played at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque. Leganes are on the second last spot, 19, in the points table with 23 points from 27 matches in their kitty. In the last game, Leganes had defeated Villarreal 1-0. On the other hand, Valladolid lost to Athletic Club 4-1 in the last match they played before the league was suspended. Valladolid are 15th on the La Liga 2019-20 standing with 29 points. The La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Valladolid fixture will be played at 11 pm.

Football enthusiasts can watch the La Liga 2019-20 LEG vs VLD live streaming on the league’s Facebook page.

La Liga 2019-20 Leganes vs Valladolid: LEG vs VLD Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

As for Leganes, midfielder Alexander has been ruled out due to knee injury. Javier Aguirre has no other injury scare to look into ahead of the match. Meanwhile, Valladolid have a fully fit squad for the upcoming away game.

La Liga 2019-20 LEG vs VLD Dream11 captain: Unal

La Liga 2019-20 LEG vs VLD Dream11 vice-captain: Olivas

La Liga 2019-20 LEG vs VLD Dream11 goalkeeper: Masip

La Liga 2019-20 LEG vs VLD Dream11 defender: Awaziem, Silva, Olivas, Salisu

La Liga 2019-20 LEG vs VLD Dream11 midfielder: Rodrigues, Mesa, Plano

La Liga 2019-20 LEG vs VLD Dream11 striker: Unal, Carrillo

La Liga 2019-20 Leganes possible starting lineup vs Valladolid: Pichu; Rosales, Awaziem, Siovas, Silva; Aitor, Amadou, Mesa, Rodrigues; Oscar, Carrillo

La Liga 2019-20 Valladolid possible starting lineup vs Leganes: Masip; Salisu, Olivas, Joaquin; Nacho, Alcaraz, Guardiola, Porro; Ramirez, Unal, Plano