FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Legally Got the Right: Russia Denies Bribing FIFA Officials to Host 2018 World Cup

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a handover ceremony for the 2022 World Cup at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a handover ceremony for the 2022 World Cup at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via REUTERS

Kremlin denied allegations that Russia bribed officials to get the right to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 6:11 PM IST
Share this:

Moscow: The Kremlin on Tuesday "categorically" denied allegations that Russia had bribed FIFA officials for the right to host the 2018 World Cup.

"Russia absolutely legally got the right to organise the World Cup," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said the decision was "not linked to any bribes, we categorically deny this."

"Russia organized the best football World Cup in history. We are proud of it," he added.

According to US Justice Department documents released Monday, FIFA officials received bribes to vote in favor of awarding the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the tournament in 2022 to Qatar.

"We have read the articles in the media. We do not understand what it is about," Peskov said.

The allegations are linked to a wide-ranging 2015 corruption scandal that left world governing body FIFA in turmoil and led to the downfall of then-president Sepp Blatter.

In the ensuing years, the US government has accused a total of 45 people and various sports companies of more than 90 crimes and of paying or accepting more than $200 million in bribes.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    995,878

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,366,333

    +20,329

  • Cured/Discharged

    293,910

     

  • Total DEATHS

    76,545

    +1,891
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres