Legendary Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia Quits Trinamool Congress

As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India. #politics pic.twitter.com/2lUxJcbUDT — Bhaichung Bhutia (@bhaichung15) February 26, 2018

One of Indian football’s modern day greats Bhaichung Bhutia has announced that he will no longer continue with his career in politics. Bhutia, who had joined the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has contested elections twice.The legendary striker took to social media to announce his decision and tweeted, “As of today I have officially resigned from the membership and all the official and political posts of All India Trinamool Congress party. I am no longer a member or associated with any political party in India.”Bhutia, retired from professional football in 2011 and decided to give a career in politics a shot from West Bengal, a state where he has been afforded a lot of affection right through his playing days. The former India captain joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress who came to power in the state in 2011.Bhutia joined the TMC in 2013, and expressed the need for more sportspersons to take up politics. A year later, in 2014, the lethal striker contested the Lok Sabha Elections from Darjeeling but unfortunately lost out to BJP's SS Ahluwalia by a margin of 1,96,795 votes.A Padma Shri winner in 2008, Bhutia though continued his work with the Trinamool, but in recent times he has gone against the party line by expressing his support for a separate Gorkhaland.Bhutia, who now is very actively involved with the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools in New Delhi, also contested the State elections in 2016 but lost out to CPI(M) veteran Ashok Bhattacharya in Siliguri by a margin of 14,072 votes.