LEI vs ARS Dream18 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal: After a horrific start to the season, things are now looking better for both Leicester City and Arsenal at this point in the league. And, on Saturday, when Arsenal and Leicester will come across each other at the King Power Stadium for their next Premier League encounter, they will look to continue their magnificent run in the league.

Mikel Arteta’s unit is coming into this game after brushing aside Aston Villa by 3-1. On the other hand, the Foxes overcame a resilient Brentford 2-1 in their last domestic game.

Leicester City and Arsenal are sitting at the ninth and tenth spot in the EPL table with 14 points each after first nine games.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Leicester City and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

LEI vs ARS Telecast

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

LEI vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between Leicester City and Arsenal is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

LEI vs ARS Match Details

The match between Leicester City and Arsenal will be played on Saturday, October 30, at King Power Stadium. The game between Leicester City and Arsenal will start at 05:00 pm (IST).

LEI vs ARS Dream18 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Youri Tielemans

Vice-Captain: Jannik Vestergaard

LEI vs ARS Dream18 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Jannik Vestergaard, Ricardo Pereira, Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares

Midfielders: Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka

Strikers: Jamie Vardy, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Leicester City vs Arsenal starting line-ups:

Leicester Possible Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Jannik Vestergaard, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Daniel Amartey, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Arsenal Possible Starting Line-up: Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares, Calum Chambers, Gabriel Magalhaes, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.