LEI vs BHA Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2019-20, Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Tuesday fixture of Premier League 2019-20 will see a face-off between Leicester City and Brighton & Hove Albion. The Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion fixture will be hosted at King Power Stadium. The Foxes who have only won one of the last six matches will be eyeing to return to winning ways in their home fixture. In the previous outing, Leicester City held Watford to a 1-1 draw. The side is 3rd on points table with 54 points next to their name.

Meanwhile, Brighton will be riding high on their 2-1 win over Arsenal. The Seagulls will aim at producing a similar show tonight. With 32 points, Brighton are 15th on the league table.

The Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion kick off time is 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). All EPL matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports and live streaming services are available on Hotstar.

Premier League 2019-20 LEI vs BHA Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has shown green flags to midfielder Dennis Praet. He has fully recovered from the calf injury. Ricardo Pereira and Daniel Amartey will be seen on the injury bench.

On the other hand, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter have a fit squad.

Premier League 2019-20 LEI vs BHA Dream 11 Prediction, Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion captain: Schmeichel

Premier League 2019-20 LEI vs BHA Dream 11 Prediction, Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Vice captain: Vardy

Premier League 2019-20 LEI vs BHA Dream 11 Prediction, Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Goalkeeper: Schmeichel

Premier League 2019-20 LEI vs BHA Dream 11 Prediction, Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Defenders: Ryan, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell

Premier League 2019-20 LEI vs BHA Dream 11 Prediction, Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Midfielders: Propper, Maddison, Bissouma

Bundesliga LEI vs BHA Dream 11 Prediction, Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion Strikers: Vardy, Maupay, Gray

Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison; Gray, Iheanacho, Vardy

Premier League 2019-20 Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: Ryan, Schelotto; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Propper, Bissouma; Gross, Trossard, March; Maupay