LEI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea: Table-toppers Chelsea will be up against 12th placed Leicester City on Saturday, November 20, in a Premier League match at the King Power Stadium. Both Leicester City and Chelsea were held for a draw in their most recent fixture before the international break and they will look to go back to winning ways with this game.

In their previous games, Leicester City were held for a 1-1 stalemate by Leeds United while Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw against Burnley.

Despite getting held for a draw in their last match, Thomas Tuchel’s men have a three points lead over second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League standing. And, on Saturday, when they will be up against Leicester, the Stamford Bridge outfit will look to further increase the gap between them and Man City by collecting all three points on display.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Leicester City and Chelsea; here is all you need to know:

LEI vs CHE Telecast

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

LEI vs CHE Live Streaming

The match between Leicester City and Chelsea is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

LEI vs CHE Match Details

The match between Leicester City and Chelsea will be played on Saturday, November 20, at the King Power Stadium. The game between Leicester City and Chelsea will start at 06:00 pm (IST).

LEI vs CHE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Romelu Lukaku

Vice-Captain: Mason Mount

LEI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Jannik Vestergaard, Ricardo Pereira

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes

Strikers: Romelu Lukaku, Jamie Vardy, Timo Werner

Leicester City vs Chelsea starting line-ups:

Leicester City Possible Starting Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Jannik Vestergaard, Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Daniel Amartey, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, Wilfred Ndidi, Marc Albrighton, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Mason Mount, N Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner

