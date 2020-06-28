LEI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction FA Cup 2019-20, Leicester City vs Chelsea - Playing XI, Football

Leicester City vs Chelsea is the big clash of the FA Cup 2019-20 quarter-final round as both in-form teams will be looking to make the semi-final on June 28, Sunday. The FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Chelsea will be played at the King Power Stadium. In the previous round, Leicester City defeated Birmingham City 1-0. Chelsea, on the other hand, ousted Liverpool, who are now the Premier League champions, 2-0. The FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Chelsea will kick off at 8:30PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

FA Cup 2019-20 Leicester City vs Chelsea: LEI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

FA Cup 2019-20 LEI vs CHE, Leicester City vs Chelsea Dream11 captain: Tammy Abraham

FA Cup 2019-20 LEI vs CHE, Leicester City vs Chelsea Dream11 vice-captain: Jamie Vardy

FA Cup 2019-20 LEI vs CHE, Leicester City vs Chelsea Dream11 goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

FA Cup 2019-20 LEI vs CHE, Leicester City vs Chelsea Dream11 defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell

FA Cup 2019-20 LEI vs CHE, Leicester City vs Chelsea Dream11 midfielders: Willian, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, James Maddison

FA Cup 2019-20 LEI vs CHE, Leicester City vs Chelsea Dream11 strikers: Jamie Vardy, Tammy Abraham

Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Chelsea: Kasper Schmeichel, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs, Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho

Chelsea possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: Wilfredo Caballero, Reece James, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham, Pedro