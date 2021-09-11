LEI vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester City: As the Premier League action resumes this weekend, PL 2020-21 champions Manchester City will face 2020-21 FA Cup and Community Shield champions Leicester City in a blockbuster fixture on Saturday at the King Power Stadium. Both Leicester and Manchester City have won two matches and lost one match in the three fixtures played so far and the PL champions will be seeking revenge after being handed an embarrassing loss in the FA 2021 Community Shield clash held in early August.

Manchester City face a major problem as Brazilian stars Gabriel Jesus and Ederson Morales won’t be available for the fixture due to being in quarantine. The Foxes will have an advantage as they will have majority of their squad available whereas City will see the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Phil Foden miss the clash. It’s an action-packed fixture and fans here can check the LEI vs MCI Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

Leicester City vs Manchester City probable XI:

Leicester City Predicted Starting line-up: Peter Schmeichel (GK), Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas-II, Tielemans, Ndidi, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Manchester City FC Predicted Starting line-up: Carson (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Bernado Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling.

