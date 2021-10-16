LEI vs MUN Dream18 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Manchester United will look to go back to winning ways when they will travel to King Power Stadium to take on an inconsistent Leicester City in their next Premier League match. The Red Devils are occupying the 4th spot in the table with 14 points. In their previous game, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton.

Brendan Rodgers’ side is currently sitting at the 13th spot in the table with eight points. Coming into this fixture Leicester will be desperate to collect all three points from this game as they have not won their previous four games.

In the head to head battle, Man United is ahead of Leicester as they have won 68 out of 133 matches the two sides have played against each other. Leicester have registered 35 victories against the Manchester-based giants and will look to do the same once again on Saturday evening.

LEI vs MUN Telecast

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

LEI vs MUN Live Streaming

The match between Leicester City and Manchester United is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

LEI vs MUN Match Details

The match between Leicester City and Manchester United will be played on Saturday, October 16, at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. The game between Leicester City and Manchester United will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

LEI vs MUN Dream18 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: David de Gea

LEI vs MUN Dream18 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

Defenders: Pereira, Luke Shaw, Evans, Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders: B Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Lookman, Tielemans

Strikers: C Ronaldo, Vardy

Leicester City vs Manchester United starting line-ups:

Leicester City Predicted Starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Lookman, Soumare, Tielemans, Barnes; Vardy, Iheanacho

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

