LEI vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Europa League match between Leicester City and Napoli: A heavyweight clash has been set for the opening round of the Europa League 2021-22 season as Leicester City host Napoli at the King Power Stadium on Friday, from 12:30 AM IST onwards. Napoli enter the fixture with a huge win over Juventus, beating the Italian giants 2-1, whereas Leicester City were handed a 0-1 loss by the defending Premier League champions Manchester City. The clash will surely be exciting and one to watch as both sides play attacking football and goals are expected as the two sides lock horns. It is also the first time that the two sides are meeting each other at European level which makes the fixture all the more thrilling. Fans here can check the LEI vs NAP Dream 11 and Predicted XI as well.

LEI vs NAP Telecast

The Europa League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

LEI vs NAP Live Streaming

The Europa League match between LEI vs NAP is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

LEI vs NAP Match Details

The match between LEI vs NAP will be played on Friday, September 17, at the King Power Stadium. The game will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

LEI vs NAP Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Wilfred Ndidi

Vice-Captain: Fabian Ruiz

LEI vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Caglar Soyuncu, Mario Rui

Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz, James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi

Strikers: Matteo Politano, Jamie Vardy, Lorenzo Insigne

Leicester City vs Napoli probable XI:

Leicester City Predicted Starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Youri Tielemans, Wilfrid Ndidi, Marc Albrighton, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Napoli Predicted Starting line-up: David Ospina (GK), Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Konstantinos Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Fabian Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here