LEI vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For UEFA Europa League 2021-22 between Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw: The UEFA Europa League 2021-22 returns this week and will see Leicester City host Legia Warsaw at the King Power Stadium on Friday, November 26. Both sides are separated by just one point and their upcoming match is potentially decisive for their respective fortunes in Europa League.

While the visitors would be confirmed in the top two if they bag three points and group rivals Spartak Moscow do not, the hosts must avoid defeat and hope Napoli falter in their group match to avoid either an early exit or finishing third, which also means demotion to the Conference League.

Legia currently sit third in the group with six points after four games (2 wins and 2 defeats), while the Foxes are at the bottom with five points to their name after the same number of games. The two teams met for the first time in September this year in the reverse fixture. Legia picked up a 1-0 victory on that day.

UEFA Europa League 2021-22, LEI vs WAR Live Streaming and Telecast

Select matches of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 season will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Sony’s digital platform SonyLIV and JioTV as well.

LEI vs WAR International Friendlies 2021, Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, November 26 at King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England. The game will kick-off at 01:30 AM IST.

LEI vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Patson Daka

Vice-Captain: Kelechi Iheanacho

Goalkeeper: Cezary Miszta

Defenders: Artur Jedrzejczyk, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders: Boubakary Soumare, Luquinhas, Andre Martins

Strikers: Kelechi Iheanacho, Mahir Emreli, Patson Daka

LEI vs WAR Probable XIs

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu; Timothy Castagne, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Boubakary Soumare, Ryan Bertrand; Ayoze Perez; Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka

Legia Warsaw: Cezary Miszta; Artur Jedrzejczyk, Mateusz Wieteska, Mattias Johansson; Filip Mladenovic, Josue, Andre Martins, Yuri Ribeiro; Luquinhas, Mahir Emreli, Lirim Kastrati

