Leicester City Beat Southampton 9-0 in Premier League: All The Records Broken

Leicester City recorded the biggest ever English top-flight away win by beating 10-man Southampton 9-0 at a rain-sodden St Mary's to move up to second place in the Premier League on Friday.

The biggest margin of victory on the road previously was eight goals, a joint-record held by three clubs.

It was also the first time a team had scored nine away goals in the Premier League and equalled Manchester United's record 9-0 Premier League win achieved at home to Ipswich Town in 1995.

The 2016 champions Leicester moved to 20 points from 10 games, their best start to a Premier League campaign, that leaves them five points behind leaders Liverpool and a point ahead of Manchester City, who both have a game in hand.

Hat-tricks from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy plus goals by Youri Tielemans, Ben Chilwell and James Maddison inflicted Southampton's biggest home defeat in their 133-year history.

Southampton's heaviest Premier League defeat had been a 7-1 reverse to Liverpool 20 years ago, another unwanted record for their under pressure manager Ralph Hasenhuettl.

It was the biggest English top-flight win on the road since Wolverhampton Wanderers trounced Cardiff City 9-1 in the old First Division in 1955. Sunderland thrashed Newcastle United 9-1 away in 1908 while West Bromwich Albion beat Wolves 8-0 in 1893.

DOUBLE HAT-TRICK HEROES

Leicester also became only the second side in Premier League history to have two players score a hat-trick in the same match.

Perez and Vardy replicated the achievements of Jermaine Pennant and Robert Pires, who each hit trebles in Arsenal's 6-1 victory over Southampton in May 2003.

BACK-TO-BACK FOR PEREZ

Perez also became the first player to score a hat-trick in back-to-back Premier League appearances against the same opponent since Liverpool's Luis Suarez managed the feat against Norwich City in September 2012. The Spaniard had put three past Southampton for Newcastle last season.

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Only one other goalkeeper than Kasper Schmeichel has kept a clean sheet in the Premier League while watching his team score nine, and that was his father, Peter Schmeichel.

In the opposite goal to Schmeichel on Friday Angus Gunn also followed in his father's footsteps, albeit in an undesirable fashion. The Southampton goalkeeper ensured he and his father Bryan became the first father and son to both concede seven or more goals in a Premier League match. His father's day to forget came on 3 October 1992 in a 7-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

(With inputs from Reuters and Premier League)

