Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury Apologises for Old Offensive Social Media Posts

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury responded to a series of old offensive social media posts that were re-discovered.

AFP

Updated:April 30, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City face backlash over a series of old tweets that were offensive in nature. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Leicester: Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury apologised on Monday after a series of historic offensive social media posts were re-discovered.

Choudhury, 21, responded after the Twitter messages from 2013 and 2014 were revealed over the weekend.

In June 2013, he wrote: "Why are black people so fast. Because the slow ones are in prison."

One tweet was critical of women's football, saying: "That has to be the worst advert sums up womens football to be honest."

Choudhury also wrote: "Sorry but I dont feel sorry for people who self harm or commit suicide."

Apologising for any offence caused, Choudhury said in a statement: "I've learned a lot as a person in my early years as a professional - certainly enough to know that some of the thoughtless comments I have made in the past are both hurtful and offensive.

"They do not represent my true beliefs. I'm deeply sorry to anyone I have offended - both at the time and since they've been recirculated.

"I've grown up a lot since then and learned a lot about life, but I accept that I have to take responsibility for the comments I have made in the past and will be a better, wiser person for it."

A Leicester spokesman added: "Hamza's approach to addressing the matter and the remorse he has expressed shows the maturity he has developed in the years that have passed since the comments were made.

"He now has a far greater understanding of the impact his words and behaviour can have and is committed to using that influence in the positive, respectful and accepting manner his more recent growth has demonstrated."

The England Under-21 international made his first start under Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers on Sunday, impressing in the 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Choudhury has made 19 appearances for Leicester, including 10 this season, after emerging from the club's youth system.
