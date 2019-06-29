Leicester City Sign Defender James Justin from Luton Town
James Justin, a 21-year-old defender who can play on either wing, signed a five-year deal with Leicester City.
James Justin became Leicester's first transfer in this window (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Leicester City)
Leicester City have signed versatile defender James Justin from Luton Town on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 21-year-old, who is Leicester's first signing of the close season, had a successful 2018-19 campaign at Luton, playing 52 matches in all competitions and helping them seal promotion to the Championship (second tier) after a 12-year absence.
British media reports said Leicester had paid eight million pounds ($10.16 million) to Luton for the right back, who can also play on the left side of defence.
"I'm over the moon. I feel like I'm ready for this moment. I hope to bring a lot of energy and commitment to the badge," Justin told Leicester's website.
"I'm over the moon." 🌖So are we, @JamesJustin98!#NewsJustIn pic.twitter.com/NFTjPHy6uI— Leicester City (@LCFC) June 28, 2019
Justin, who came through Luton's youth ranks, made his debut three years ago. He was called up to England's under-20 squad in Aug. 2017 and made his debut against the Netherlands shortly after.
He will link up with his new team mates on Monday as Brendan Rodgers' side begin preparations for the new season.
Over a century of senior appearances 💯Two promotions in two seasons 📈League 1 Team of the Year 🏆New boy, @JamesJustin98 👏 pic.twitter.com/HIxCl6SEqX— Leicester City (@LCFC) June 28, 2019
"The manager is great with younger players and developing them through their careers. Everyone speaks very highly of him and I hope he can help me too," Justin added.
Leicester, who finished ninth in the league last season, begin their new campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 11.
