Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Leicester City Sign Defender James Justin from Luton Town

James Justin, a 21-year-old defender who can play on either wing, signed a five-year deal with Leicester City.

Reuters

Updated:June 29, 2019, 7:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Leicester City Sign Defender James Justin from Luton Town
James Justin became Leicester's first transfer in this window (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Leicester City)
Loading...

Leicester City have signed versatile defender James Justin from Luton Town on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who is Leicester's first signing of the close season, had a successful 2018-19 campaign at Luton, playing 52 matches in all competitions and helping them seal promotion to the Championship (second tier) after a 12-year absence.

British media reports said Leicester had paid eight million pounds ($10.16 million) to Luton for the right back, who can also play on the left side of defence.

"I'm over the moon. I feel like I'm ready for this moment. I hope to bring a lot of energy and commitment to the badge," Justin told Leicester's website.

Justin, who came through Luton's youth ranks, made his debut three years ago. He was called up to England's under-20 squad in Aug. 2017 and made his debut against the Netherlands shortly after.

He will link up with his new team mates on Monday as Brendan Rodgers' side begin preparations for the new season.

"The manager is great with younger players and developing them through their careers. Everyone speaks very highly of him and I hope he can help me too," Justin added.

Leicester, who finished ninth in the league last season, begin their new campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 11.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram