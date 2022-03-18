Leicester City will take on former European champions PSV Eindhoven in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League after being paired together in Friday’s draw, with a possible semi-final against Jose Mourinho’s Roma in store for the winners.

The Premier League side made it through to the second European quarter-final of their history by defeating French club Rennes 3-2 on aggregate on Thursday.

Brendan Rodgers’s team will be at home in the first leg on April 7 before going to the Netherlands for the return a week later.

PSV, who won the European Cup in 1988 and the UEFA Cup in 1978, crushed FC Copenhagen 8-4 on aggregate in the last 16 and currently sit second in the Dutch league, two points behind leaders Ajax.

The winners of that tie will face either Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals, with the Italians meeting the Norwegians again after the sides also clashed in the group stage.

Advertisement

The Norwegian champions trounced Roma 6-1 at home and then drew 2-2 in Rome. They have since eliminated Celtic and AZ Alkmaar in the knockout stages.

The quarter-final draw also saw former Champions League winners Marseille paired with PAOK of Greece, while Feyenoord — another past European Cup winner — will play Slavia Prague.

The final of the new third-tier continental competition will be played in the Albanian capital, Tirana, on May 25.

Quarter-finals

Bodo/Glimt (NOR) v Roma (ITA)

Feyenoord (NED) v Slavia Prague (CZE)

Marseille (FRA) v PAOK (GRE)

Leicester City (ENG) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Semi-finals

Leicester City or PSV Eindhoven v Bodo/Glimt or Roma

Feyenoord or Slavia Prague v Marseille or PAOK

- Quarter-final first legs on April 7, second legs April 14

- Semi-final first legs on April 28, second legs May 5

- Final to be played in Tirana on May 25

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.