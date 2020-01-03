Take the pledge to vote

Leicester City Unlikely to Sign Players in January: Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers asserted that Leicester City will not be looking to do business in the January transfer window.

Reuters

Updated:January 3, 2020, 11:12 PM IST
Brendan Rodgers (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Leicester City could wait until the end of the campaign to add to their squad and will look to retain the core of their team ahead of a potential return to European competition, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.

Leicester, Premier League winners in 2015-16, are second in the table behind runaway leaders Liverpool with 45 points from 21 games.

"There's still improvement for our young players. We'll put our focus on them. If we can bring someone in, great. If not, we'll wait until the summer," Rodgers told reporters before Saturday's FA Cup match against Wigan Athletic.

"Nobody will leave that we want to keep... if I didn't trust these players, I wouldn't put them in Premier League games. They have been first class in their attitude and quality.

"We know going into next season, if we're in Europe, we need depth. January is a very difficult month to get the right types of player in. We'll endeavour to. The squad is in a really good place. We don't want to stockpile."

The league's top scorer Jamie Vardy missed Wednesday's 3-0 league victory at Newcastle United with a calf problem.

"He's coming along very well. He's not available for the game (on Saturday) but he'll be back training on Sunday," Rodgers said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
