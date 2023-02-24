Leicester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Match

Leicester City will play against Arsenal in an intriguing Premier League encounter on February 25. While the Gunners are coming into this match after defeating Aston Villa 4-2, Leicester City were routed 3-0 by Manchester United last weekend. Leicester City will take heart from their performance in the first half against Manchester United. Some inspired goalkeeping from David de Gea denied Leicester City in that match. The hosts will have to be more clinical against Arsenal if they are to compete on Saturday.

Arsenal will be aiming to consolidate their lead at the top of the Premier League table. A win against Leicester City will go a long way in boosting their title hopes. It remains to be seen if Thomas Partey can recover from his latest thigh problem in time for Saturday’s game.

Ahead of the match between Leicester City and Arsenal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal will be played on February 25.

Where will the match between Leicester City and Arsenal be played?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

What time will the match between Leicester City and Arsenal begin?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal will begin at 8:30 pm IST on February 25.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Leicester City and Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Leicester City and Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Leicester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Tielemans; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

