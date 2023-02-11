Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Premier League match live?

Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will face off in an intriguing Premier League encounter on February 11.

The visitors will have a place in the top four of the league table in mind when they take on Leicester City. The high-stakes game is expected to be a thrilling contest as both teams have won their last league fixture.

While Brendan Rodgers’ side routed Aston Villa 4-2, the Lilywhites stunned Manchester City 1-0. Besides, Leicester City have registered two wins and a draw in their last three contests in all tournaments.

They are now in the 14th place on the table and three points clear of the relegation zone. Leicester City will be eager to maintain their winning ways and cause an upset against Tottenham Hotspur. While Leicester City cannot win the title, they can certainly spoil Tottenham Hotspur’s party.

ALSO READ| Here’s Who Can Become Pep Guardiola’s Successor at Manchester City

Ahead of the match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on February 11.

Where will the match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

What time will the match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on February 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Leicester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting Line-up: Forster; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Read all the Latest Sports News here