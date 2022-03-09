Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Shares How Loan Spells Have Helped Him Improve His Overall Game

Loan spells in the English football’s second-tier circuit has allowed youngsters to hone their craft at Championship level before going on to prove themselves in the Premier League and beyond. Several youngsters who have made their debut in EFL competitions or played in an EFL academy swear by the valuable experience gained in those stints.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, another bright academy prospect, cannot stress enough the impact it made on his overall game. Dewsbury-Hall, who did not make his senior debut until he was 21, has had loan stints with Blackpool in League One and Championship side Luton Town, before making an appearance at the start of this year’s Premier League campaign. At present the 23-year old has been a mainstay at his boyhood club Leicester City ever since making his maiden start against Aston Villa in December 2021.

Speaking to Sport Bible, the midfielder explained the importance of his loan spells and how those loan spells made an impact in his overall game. “I don’t think I would be doing what I am today if it wasn’t for those loan spells," Dewsbury-Hall told the publication.

“I learned so much, and if you don’t learn, then you are doing something wrong,” he added.

He said all the little things learned helps one evolve as a player. “For me, those loan spells were perfect," the Shepshed-born player explained.

Those learnings stand true in Dewsbury-Hall’s case, as the talented midfielder has had a breakthrough season in the first team since coming back to the King Power Stadium in July. The 1-0 win against Leeds United on Saturday was Dewsbury-Hall’s 16th Premier League appearance this season and an 11th successive start representing the Foxes.

Apart from establishing himself as a first-team regular, the classy all-rounder has been earning praise from fans and pundits alike. Club manager Brendan Rodgers admires how Dewsbury-Hall conducts himself on and off the field and believes the midfielder is a captain-in-waiting.

“I think he’ll be a captain at some time in the future here. He leads, he inspires, he’ll give a voice and he’ll say what he thinks. He’s also very respectful and very humble. He’s a great ambassador for the club and the academy,” Leicester Mercury quoted Rodgers.

The 23-year-old has even earned praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during December’s Premier League clash at the King Power. However, the young midfielder is aiming to catch the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate with his after a breakthrough campaign with his boyhood club. However, he’s not letting himself be carried away just yet, as he thinks it’s “very early” but feels good that people are recognising his good performances. But he’s sure that there is still work to do if he wants to achieve his goals.

“I have a lot of belief in myself," he says. “But I think there’s a fine line between confidence and cockiness. I don’t want to overflow into the cocky side of things,” he told Sport Bible about his prospects of representing the Three Lions one-day.

“I know how hard I’ve worked and how good I can be - it’s just keeping your foot on the pedal," he further added.

In the meantime, the Foxes return to action with a Europa Conference League Round of 16 clash against Rennes on Friday, before returning to Premier League to face Arsenal on Sunday.

