Leipzig vs Dortmund Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Leipzig vs Dortmund: From date, venue to live telecast and time; here is everything you need to know about today’s Bundesliga match between Leipzig vs Dortmund.

After defeating Erik ten Hag’s Ajax 3 goals to 1 in their last game at the group stage of UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund will play on their home turf against Leipzig on Saturday. Leipzig is coming off a 2-2 draw in their last game of the champions league.

The match between Leipzig and Dortmund will kick off at 11 pm (IST) on Saturday.

Leipzig vs Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

For Leipzig, Marcelo Saracchi, Marcel Halstenberg, and Lukas Klostermann will be missing the match due to injury. Brian Brobbey is also doubtful to make the team against Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund has a longer list of players who might be unavailable for this encounter. While Mateu Morey, Erling Braut Haaland, and Nico Schulz are suffering injuries, Marcel Schmelzer, Mahmoud Dahoud, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, and Raphael Guerreiro are doubtful to take the field.

Leipzig vs Dortmund Telecast

The Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Leipzig and Dortmund will be telecast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Leipzig vs Dortmund Streaming

The Bundesliga match between Leipzig vs Dortmund is available to be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.

Leipzig vs Dortmund Details

The match between Leipzig vs Dortmund will be played on Saturday, November 6, at Etihad Stadium. The game between Leipzig vs Dortmund will start at 11 pm (IST).

Leipzig vs Dortmund Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: E Haaland

Vice-Captain: C Nkunku

Leipzig vs Dortmund Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Hummels, Guerreiro, Orban, Mukiele

Midfielders: Can, Szoboszlai, Reyna, Bellingham

Strikers: Nkunku, Haaland

Leipzig vs Dortmund probable XI:

Leipzig Probable Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Nordi Mukiele, Amadou Haidara, Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Dani Olmo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Yussuf Poulsen

Dortmund Probable Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Felix Passlack, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard, Donyell Malen, Marco Reus

