English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich Set up Coronavirus Programme

Joshua Kimmich (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Joshua Kimmich (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Bayern Munich players Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are appealing for donations to feed a fund for help around coronavirus.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 20, 2020, 11:09 PM IST
Share this:

Berlin: Bayern Munich players Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich on Friday announced that they had launched a programme to help fight the coronavirus and had put in the first 1 million euro.

"Germany is a at a standstill," the two 25-year-olds wrote on their platform "WeKickCorona.com".

"As professional footballers we lead a healthy and privileged life. In these difficult times, we feel it is our duty to take responsibility."

They are appealing for donations to feed a fund, which can be called upon by charitable or medical institutions involved in the fight against the pandemic.

"We are aware," the German international midfielders add, "that our commitment is only a small contribution. The two men are also part of the initiative launched on Wednesday by the German national team, after a suggestion from their 'players' council', with a donation of 2.5 million euros or $2.69 million.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.