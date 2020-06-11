Leonardo Bonucci Admits leaving Juventus for AC Milan Was a 'Poor' Choice

The Italian footballer Leonardo Bonucci had formed a world class defense line at Italian club Juventus with Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli. The trio helped the Turin side win six consecutive Serie A titles in between the years 2012 and 2017. However, the very next season will see Bonucci transferring to AC Milan.

Although he had returned to his old side just after one season, the centre back recently admitted that the transfer was a "poor decision" but led him to meet some good people too. The move had resulted from some disagreements between the 33-year-old defender and Juventus boss Max Allegri.

"It was a difficult season for me, both personally and professionally," Bonucci told Italian outlet Gazetta dello Sport. "There were some disagreements and, especially after the defeat in the Champions League [Juventus vs Real Madrid final], I ultimately made a poor decision".

He added the move was not a total waste as he grew as a person. "But I have to say that the decision, which certainly influenced my career, improved me as a man. Those months at Milan let me do some soul-searching and made me realise that my calling was at Juventus, who are like my family".

He spoke about his AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso.

"I met some beautiful people at Milan, first of all Gattuso. It was a difficult year, but that's not to say it was useless. At the end of it, I was very happy to go back home," the centre back said.