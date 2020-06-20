LEP vs DOR Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund will aim at bouncing back from their shocking 2-0 loss to relegation-hit Mainz when they face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga 2019-20 fixture on Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Red Bull Arena. The penultimate game between second and third placed teams is expected to be a nail biter as Leipzig are trailing Borussia Dortmund with just three points. Dortmund will have to come up with a power-packed performance as they eye to sign off as runners-up. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig will look to seal their berth in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 10 pm (IST).

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs DOR Dream11 Team News, Predictions

RB Leipzig will host Dortmund without Laimer, Poulsen and Wolf. While Ampadu is expected to miss the game due to back issues. However, Dortmund defender Achraf Hakimi will be seen on the suspension bench. As far as injuries are concerned, Dortmund side won’t have

Akanji (muscular), Dahoud (knee), Delaney (muscular) for the high-octane encounter.

Here is the RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs DOR Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Captain: Werner

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs DOR Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Vice-Captain: Sancho

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs DOR Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Goalkeeper: Gulacsi

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs DOR Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Defenders: Morey, Angelino, Piszczek

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs DOR Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Midfielders: Sabitzer, Olmo, Guerreiro, Can

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs DOR Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Strikers: Schick, Sancho, Werner

Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig Probable XI vs Borussia Dortmund: Gulacsi - Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg - Mukiele, Sabitzer (c), Kampl, Angelino - Olmo, Werner - Schick

Bundesliga 2019-2020 Borussia Dortmund Probable XI vs RB Leipzig: Bürki - Piszczek (c), Hummels, Can - Morey, Witsel, Brandt, Guerreiro - Sancho, Haaland, Hazard