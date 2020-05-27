LEP vs HER Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, RB Leipzig Vs Hertha Berlin Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

RB Leipzig will host their opponent Hertha Berlin on Wednesday, May 27, at the Red Bull Arena in Bundesliga 2019-20. The upcoming Bundesliga 2019-2020 RB Leipzig Vs Hertha Berlin live match is scheduled to start at 10PM IST.

RB Leipzig are currently at the third spot in the league table with 54 points from 27 matches. In their last outing, Leipzig thrashed Mainz 5-0.

On the other hand, With 34 points from 27 games, Hertha Berlin sit at 11th position in the table standings. Hertha Belin, in their previous fixture, defeated Union Berlin 4-0.

BUNDESLIGA 2910-20 LEP VS HER DREAM11 TEAM NEWS, PREDICTION

The key players for RB Leipzig in today's match will be Timo Werner, Marcel Sabitzer and Patrik Schick, while Hertha Berlin will have highly depend on Dodi Lukebakio, Vedad Ibisevic and Marko Grujic.

Defender Ibrahima Konaté continues to be on the treatment table. Meanwhile, Hertha Berlin have a long injury list to look at ahead of their away game. Santiago Ascacibar, Karim Rekik and Niklas Stark all three are on injury bench.

Here is the RB Leipzig Vs Hertha Berlin Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs HER Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig Vs Hertha Berlin Goalkeeper: Rune Jarstein

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs HER Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig Vs Hertha Berlin Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Lukas Klostermann

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs HER Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig Vs Hertha Berlin Midfielders: Christopher Nkunku, Dodi Lukebakio, Marvin Plattenhardt, Per Skjelbred

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs HER Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig Vs Hertha Berlin Strikers: Timo Werner, Vedad Ibisevic, Marcel Sabitzer

Bundesliga 2019-20 RB Leipzig Probable XI vs Hertha Berlin: Peter Gulasci, Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Christopher Nkunku, Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Timo Werner, Patrick Schick

Bundesliga 2019-20 Hertha Berlin Probable XI vs RB Leipzig: Rune Jarstein, Peter Pekarik, Dedrick Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Marvin Plattenhardt, Per Skjelbred, Marko Grujic, Dodi Lukebakio, Vladmir Darida, Matheus Cunha, Vedad Ibisevic