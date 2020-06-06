LEP vs PDB Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, RB Leipzig Vs Paderborn Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Paderborn (PDB) will have an uphill battle to conquer when they travel to the Red Bull Arena to face RB Leipzig (LEP) on June 6, Saturday. The Bundesliga 2019-20, RB Leipzig Vs Paderborn fixture will kick off at 7 pm. The hosts will be eyeing to extend their winning streak when they face relegation hit Paderborn. RB Leipzig, who have managed to produce a promising show since the league has resumed, faced FC Koln in their last outing. LEP won the match with a 4-2 scoreline. On the other hand, Paderborn were up against Borussia Dortmund in their home game. Paderborn were brutally crushed by the second-placed side 5-1. PDB will try to prove their mettle in the upcoming away fixture.

The Julian Nagelsmann-led RB Leipzig are currently sitting on the third spot with 58 points. LEP are just two points short of Dortmund. Meanwhile, Paredon are bottom-placed with 19 points.

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs PDB Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Nagelsmann is expected to go with the same playing XI for the home game. Ibrahima Konate, Kevin Kampl, Ethan Ampadu, Yussuf Poulsen have been sidelined from the match.

Paderborn, however, will once miss the company of Luca Kilian due to thigh issues.

Here is the RB Leipzig Vs Paderborn Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs PDB Dream 11 Captain: Werner

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs PDB Dream 11 Vice captain: Schick

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs PDB Dream 11 Goalkeeper: Leopold Zingerle

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs PDB Dream 11 Defenders: Angelino, Lukas Klostermann, Nordi Mukiele

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEP vs PDB Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig Vs Paderborn Midfielders: Christopher Nkunku, Klaus Gjasula, Marcel Sabitzer, Sebastian Vasiliadis

Bundesliga LEP vs PDB Dream 11 Prediction, RB Leipzig Vs Paderborn Strikers: Timo Werner, Patrik Schick, Dennis Srbeny

Bundesliga 2019-202 RB Leipzig Probable XI vs Paderborn: Gulacsi, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Nkunku, Sabitzer, Laimer, Angelino, Olmo, Werner, Schick

Bundesliga 2019-20 Paderborn Probable XI vs RB Leipzig: Zingerle, Dräger, Hunemeier, Strohdiek, Collins, Proger, Gjasula, Vasiliadis, Antwi-Adjei, Srbeny, Mamba