LET vs ATL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Levante vs Atletico Madrid - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Levante and Atletico Madrid will face each other in La Liga 2019-29 match today at Estadio Olimpico Camilo Cano. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Atletico Madrid game begins at 11 pm.

Levante are at the 11th spot in the point table with 38 points, while Atletico Madrid are at the fourth position with 52 points.

Atletico Madrid have won 13 of the 30 matches they have played, while Levante have emerged victorious in 11 of their 30 games.

Levante played their last game against Espanyol and won it 3-1. On the other hand, Atletico in their last game went head-to-head with Valladolid and got the better of their opponent by 1-0.

La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Atletico Madrid Dream11 Team prediction, Tips: VIL vs SEV La Liga 2019-20 Dream11 pick

Ivan Lopez will not be playing from Levante in the upcoming game due to a knee injury. Atletico defenders Felipe and Sime Vrsaljko will also not be providing their services because of injury.

LET vs ATL La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Atletico Dream11 Captain: Gimenez

LET vs ATL La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Atletico Dream11 Vice-Captain: Tripper

LET vs ATL La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Atletico Dream11 Goalkeeper: Oblak

LET vs ATL La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Atletico Dream11 Defender: Gimenez, Tripper, Vezo

LET vs ATL La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Atletico Dream11 Midfielder: Koke, Melero, Savic, Bardhi

VIL vs SEV La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Atletico Dream11 Striker: Costa, Mayoral, Morales

La Liga 2019-20 Levante Possible Lineup against Atletico: Aitor; Coke, Bruno, Vezo, Tono; Bardhi, Vukcevic, Melero, Rochina; Morales, Mayoral

La Liga 2019-20 Atletico Possible Lineup against Levante: Oblak; Tripper, Gimenez, Savic, Lodi; Koke, Thomas, Saul, Correa; Felix, Costa