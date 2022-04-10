LET vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Levante and Barcelona: Levante will play host to Barcelona on Monday in their next La Liga at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia stadium. Barcelona are currently in red-hot form. They have won their last six games on a trot and will look to further improve their record against relegation zoned Levante.

The home team collected 22 points overall and will look to steal a point here as well as they continue their fight to sustain their top-flight position in the Spanish league.

Levante will come into this game after going past a resilient Villarreal side 2-0 last weekend and will look to carry their winning momentum forward in this game.

Xavi’s side, meanwhile, recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Sevilla in their last game in La Liga.

Ahead of today’s 2021-22 La Liga match between Levante and Barcelona; here is all you need to know:

LET vs BAR Telecast

MTV will telecast the La Liga 2021-22 match between Levante and Barcelona.

LET vs BAR Live Streaming

The La Liga match between Levante and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

LET vs BAR Match Details

The match between Levante and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, April 11, at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. The game between Levante and Barcelona will start at 12:30 am (IST).

LET vs BAR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Aubameyang

Vice-Captain: Ferran

LET vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders: Alves, E Garcia, Miramon, Rober

Midfielders: Pedri, F de Jong, Melero

Strikers: Aubameyang, Ferran,Marti

Levante vs Barcelona probable XI:

Levante Predicted Starting XI: Cardenas; Miramon, Rober, Postigo, Vezo, Franquesa; Melero, Pepelu, Radoja; Morales, Marti

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, E Garcia, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, F de Jong; Dembele, Aubameyang, Ferran

