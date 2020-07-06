LET vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Levante vs Real Sociedad - Playing XI, Football

Real Sociedad will look for back-to-back wins when they travel to Estadio Camilo Cano for their upcoming fixture with Levante on July 6, Monday. Real Sociedad, who finally put an end to their poor run in the league with a 2-1 win over bottom-placed Levante, will look to produce a similar show tonight. On the other hand, Levante, who are placed in the 12 slot with 42 points, held Valladolid to a goalless draw. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad sit 7th with 50 points from 33 outings. If Sociedad win tonight then they will be on score-level with Getafe.

The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Sociedad fixture will commence at 11 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Sociedad: LET vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Enis Bardhi will be seen on Levante’s suspension bench. He picked a yellow card against Valladolid. The side will once again miss Ivan Lopez, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Real Sociedad’s long injury list includes Luca Sangalli, Jon Bautista, Asier Illarramendi and Adnan Januzaj.

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs RS, Levante vs Real Sociedad Dream11 captain: Zaldua

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs RS, Levante vs Real Sociedad Dream11 vice-captain: Willian Jose

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs RS, Levante vs Real Sociedad Dream11 goalkeeper: Fernandez

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs RS, Levante vs Real Sociedad Dream11 defender: Zaldua, Postigo, Llorente, Monreal

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs RS, Levante vs Real Sociedad Dream11 midfielder: Merino, Zubeldia, Vukcevic;

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs RS, Levante vs Real Sociedad Dream11 striker: Odegaard, Morales, Willian Jose

Levante possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Coke, Postigo, Vezo, Tono; Rocinha, Vukcevic, Campana, Leon; Mayoral, Morales

Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Moya; Zaldua, Llorente, Le NoRSand, Monreal; Merino, Zubeldia; Oyarzabal, Odegaard, Portu; Willian Jose