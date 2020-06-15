LET vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Levante vs Sevilla- Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Sevilla will be eyeing for their second successive win in La Liga 2019-20 in their upcoming away fixture against Levante on June 15, Monday. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Sevilla match will be hosted at the Ciudad de Valencia. In their first game post lockdown, Levante held Valencia to a 1-1 draw whereas Sevilla cliched three points with a one-sided 2-nil win over Real Betis. Both teams will look at producing a similar show when they square-off tonight. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Sevilla fixture will commence at 11 pm.

Sevilla are 3rd with 50 points. They have played 14 out of 28 matches played in the season so far. Levante, on the other hand, sit on the 12th slot. They have 34 points from 28 games.

La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Sevilla: LET vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Levante forward Roger Martí picked a red card against Valencia so he won’t be featuring in today’s match. In Marti’s absence, the 23-year-old Borja Mayoral is expected to play from the first whistle.

Nemanja Gudelj is available for Sevilla. The midfielder was serving a suspension. Whereas, Munir El Haddadi is expected to miss the upcoming game. He had picked a knock during his last outing.

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs SEV Dream11 captain: Morales

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs SEV Dream11 vice-captain: Fernandez

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs SEV Dream11 goalkeeper: Fernandez

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs SEV Dream11 defender: Reguilon, Carlos, Navas, Kounde

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs SEV Dream11 midfielder: Campana, Banega, Ocampos, Rochina

La Liga 2019-20 LET vs SEV Dream11 striker: Morales, De Jong

La Liga 2019-20 Levante possible starting lineup vs Sevilla: Fernandez; Miramon, Postigo, Vezo, Clerc; Rochina, Vukcevic, Campana, Bardhi; Morales, Mayoral

La Liga 2019-20 Sevilla possible starting lineup vs Levante: Vaclik; Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon; Torres, Fernando, Banega; Ocampos, De Jong, Vazquez