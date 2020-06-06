LEV vs BAY Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Bayern Munich, the league leaders, will travel to Leverkusen in one of the final obstacles in their hunt for an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match will be hosted at the Bay Arena in Leverkusen. In the last week, Leverkusen faced SC Freiburg in their away fixture. At full-time, the scoreboard read Leverkusen 1-0 Freiburg.

Currently, Leverkusen are 5th on the league standing. They are level on points with Borussia Monchengladbach, who are sitting on the 4th slot. Meanwhile, Bayern are leading the Bundesliga 2019-20 table with seven points clear to their arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund. Bayern, in their last game, enjoyed a one-sided victory over Dusseldorf. The match score was 5-0.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs BAY match will kick off at 7 PM.

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream11 Team News, Predictions

For Leverkusen, young sensation Kia Havertz is expected to lead the attacking charge in the absence of Kevin Volland and Lucas Alario.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be without on-loan Barcelona player Phillipe Coutinho. The attacker has been due to injury. Thiago Alcântara was spotted training with the German leaders. The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to play from the first whistle.

Here is the Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich Captain: Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich Vice captain: Kimmich

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich Goalkeeper: Hradecky

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich Defenders: Alphonso Davies, Benjamin Pavard, Boateng and David Alaba

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich Midfielders: Kerem Demirbay, Serge Gnabry, Karim Bellarabi

Bundesliga LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich Strikers: Lewandowski, Havertz

Bundesliga 2019-202 Leverkusen Probable XI vs Bayern Munich: Hradecky; Weiser, S. Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Amiri, Diaby; Havertz

Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Probable XI vs Leverkusen: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski