LEV vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich: The top two teams in Bundesliga – Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich – will lock horns with each other over the weekend for the numero uno spot in the table. The match will take place at the BayArena and it is slated to begin at 07:00 pm (IST). Both teams will head into Sunday’s game with the level on points.

Even though it has been just seven games so far this season, Leverkusen’s outstanding start under coach Gerardo Seoane is giving their fans hope to lift the Bundesliga trophy. But again, it was the same story in the previous edition of the league, they were unbeaten after 12 rounds of games and then a visit from Bayern derailed their campaign. Bayern handed Leverkusen a 2-1 defeat in the dramatic match to take lead on the table and then went on to clinch their record-extending ninth consecutive title.

However, this time around, Leverkusen will look to avoid the same fate.

Ahead of today’s Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich; here is all you need to know:

LEV vs BAY Telecast

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

LEV vs BAY Live Streaming

The Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV App.

LEV vs BAY Match Details

The match between LEV vs BAY will be played on Sunday, October 17, at the BayArena, in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The game between LEV vs BAY will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

LEV vs BAY Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Vice-Captain: Patrik Schick

LEV vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Alphonso Davies, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Kerem Demirbay, Florian Wirtz, Serge Gnabry

Strikers: Patrik Schick, Robert Lewandowski

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

Bayer Leverkusen Probable Starting Line-up: Lukas Hradecky, Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Karim Bellarabi, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick

Bayern Munich Probable Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

