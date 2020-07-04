LEV vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction DFB Pokal 2019-20 semifinals Bayer Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Defending champion Bayern Munich, who have also lifted their eighth successive Bundesliga title last month, will take on Bayer Leverkusen in DFB-Pokal Final on Saturday, June 4. The DFB-Pokal Final Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Olympiastadion. Bayern will be eyeing to lift the crown for the 20th time. Whereas, Leverkusen will be playing their maiden German Cup Final. The match is expected to be a nail-biter. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 11:30 pm.

LEV vs BAY Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal 2019-20 Dream11 Team

As for Leverkusen, Karim Bellarabi is expected to miss the high-octane battle due to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, Bayern will be without Niklas Sule and Javi Martinez.

DFB Pokal 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Captain: Lewandowski

DFB Pokal 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Vice Captain: Neuer

DFB Pokal 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Goalkeeper: Neuer

DFB Pokal 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Defenders: Pavard, S. Bender, Alaba, Wendell

DFB Pokal 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Midfielders: Kimmich, Havertz, Gnabry, Coman

DFB Pokal 2019-20 LEV vs BAY Dream 11 Strikers: Volland, Lewandowski

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup: Hradecky; L. Bender, Tah, S. Bender, Wendell; Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger; Diaby, Havertz, Bailey; Volland

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Lewandowski