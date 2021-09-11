LEV vs BVB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund: As the Bundesliga returns to action this weekend after a long International break, Bayer Leverkusen host Borussia Dortmund at the BayArena on Saturday. Leverkusen has won two matches and drawn one in three fixtures played, whereas the Yellow and Black have won two matches and lost one match.

Marco Rose’s BVB will aim to get back on track and claim three points, however, a win will not come easy as Leverkusen have been impressive in the three fixtures played so far and are unbeaten at the moment, ranked second on the table with Bayern Munich claiming the first spot as usual. All eyes will once again be on Norwegian striker Erling Haaland to deliver for Dortmund, whereas for Leverkusen, Patrik Schick would seek to leave his mark after a terrific Euros 2020. It’s an exciting clash as Bayer Leverkusen face Borussia Dortmund and fans can check the LEV vs BVB Dream 11 and Predicted XI as well.

LEV vs BVB Telecast

The Bundesliga matches will not be broadcasted in any channels or networks in India.

LEV vs BVB Live Streaming

The match between LEV vs BVB is available to be streamed live on Fancode App.

LEV vs BVB Match Details

The match between LEV vs BVB will be played on Saturday, September 11, at the BayArena. The game will start at 7:00 PM (IST).

LEV vs BVB Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Marco Reus

Vice-Captain: Mats Hummels

LEV vs BVB Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Humels, Jonathan Tah, Thomas Meunier

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Moussa Diaby, Paulinho

Strikers: Marco Reus, Patrik Schick, Erling Haaland

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted Starting line-up: Lukas Hradecky (GK), Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Mitchel Bakker, Robert Andrich, Kerem Demirbay, Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Paulinho, Patrik Schick.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel (GK), Raphael Guerreiro, Mats Humels, Manuel Akanji, Thomas Meunier, Mahmoud Dahoud, Julian Brandt, Jude Bellingham, Marco Reus, Erling Haaland, Donyell Malen.

