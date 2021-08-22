LEV vs RMA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For La Liga between Levante vs Real Madrid: Estadi Ciutat de València will host the upcoming La Liga match between Levante and Real Madrid on August 23, Monday at 01:30 PM IST.

Levante’s first game in the La Liga tournament against Cadiz ended in a draw by 1-1. Jose Luis was the only player from Levante who managed to secure a goal in their previous match. Coming into the contest against Real Madrid on Monday, Levante will be hoping to give a tough fight to climb up the points table. Currently, the team is in the 13th position in the La Liga standings.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are entering the contest on Monday after scripting a scintillating victory over Javier Calleja’s Alaves by 4-1 in their previous match. They are sitting in fourth place with three points in their kitty.

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, Levante and Real Madrid have previously locked horns with each other in 25 games. Out of 25 matches, Madrid have won 16 and lost six matches while their three games ended in a tie.

LEV vs RMA Telecast

The match will be televised on MTV.

LEV vs RMA Live Streaming

The match will be live-streamed on Voot Select.

LEV vs RMA Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, August 23 at the Estadi Ciutat de València. The game will start at 01:30 AM IST.

LEV vs RMA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Fernandez

Vice-Captain: Benzema

Goalkeeper: Fernandez

Defenders: Vazquez, Nacho, Pier, Duarte

Midfielders: Valverde, Casemiro, Campana

Strikers: Benzema, Hazard, Morales

LEV vs RMA Probable XIs

Levante: Fernandez, Son, Campana, Melero, Bardhi, Marti, Morales, Pier, Duarte, Clerc, de Frutos

Real Madrid: Alaba, Valverde, Casemiro, Asensio, Bale, Benzema, Hazard, Courtois, Vazquez, Nacho, Militao

