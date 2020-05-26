LEV vs WOL Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2019-20, Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

On Tuesday night in the ongoing Bundesliga 2019-20 tournament, football enthusiasts will witness a tough clash between FC Leverkusen and FC Wolfsburg. The German Football League Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs WOL match will be played at the Bay Arena in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Both Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are in good form till now, at 4rd and 6th standing, respectively. While LEV have earned 53 points from 27 matches, Wolfsburg have netted 39 points in their kitty.

The Bundesliga 2019-20 FC Leverkusen and FC Wolfsburg live match is scheduled to start at 12 am.

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs WOL Dream11 Team News, Predictions

Ever since the Bundesliga Football League has resumed after the two-month suspension, the Peter Bosz-led Leverkusen have not lost a single match. On the other hand, Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg were handed a defeat in their outline. The lost to Borussia Dortmund 2-0.

Leverkusen will miss the presence of Lars Bender and Kevin Volland once again. Jonathan Tah is still on the treatment table. The 24-year-old centre back is suffering from a back problem.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, will not have midfielder Felix Klaus, who is out because of his red card, while there is a doubt about Mamadou Karamoko, Yannick Gerhardt and Ignacio Camacho.

Here is the Leverkusen Vs Wolfsburg Dream11 prediction list - category wise

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Leverkusen Vs Wolfsburg Goalkeeper: Casteels

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Leverkusen Vs Wolfsburg Defenders: Tapsoba, Wendell, Mbabu

Bundesliga 2019-20 LEV vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Leverkusen Vs Wolfsburg Midfielders: Demirbay, Bellarabi, Brekalo, Weghorst

Bundesliga LEV vs WOL Dream 11 Prediction, Leverkusen Vs Wolfsburg Strikers: Havertz, Steffen, Arnold

Bundesliga 2019-202 Leverkusen Probable XI vs Wolfsburg: Hradecky; Weiser, S. Bender, Tapsoba, Wendell; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Amiri, Diaby; Havertz

Bundesliga 2019-20 Wolfsburg Probable XI vs Leverkusen: Casteels; Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon; Schlager, Arnold; Steffen, Mehmedi, Brekalo; Weghorst