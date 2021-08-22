Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in Levante, Team News

Levante had a decent start to their campaign in the tournament as their first match against Alvaro Cervera’s Real Madrid ended in a draw by 1-1. Jose Luis did the first goal of the match for Levante. However, it was cancelled out in the second half as Alfonso Espino smashed a goal for Real Madrid. With one point in their kitty, Levante are at the 13th slot in the points table.

Read Madrid, on the other hand, got off to a thrilling start in the La Liga 2021-22. The team scripted a magnificent victory over Javier Calleja’s Alaves by 4-1. After a victory in the first match, Real Madrid are fourth in the La Liga 2021-22 points table.

The La Liga Levante vs Real Madrid match will kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

La Liga Levante vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Levante will be without the services of midfielder Alex Blesa, center-back Sergio Postigo, attacker Dani Gomez and veteran Spain international Roberto Soldado.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have their three players injured including the likes of Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, and Toni Kroos.

Levante possible starting line-up: Jose Luis Morales, Enis Bardhi, Rober Pier, Carlos Clerc, Jorge de Frutos, Jose Campana, Gonzalo Melero, Alex Cantero, Aitor Fernandez, Son, Oscar Duarte

Real Madrid possible starting line-up: Nacho, David Alaba, Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio

What time will Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga match kick-off?

The La Liga fixture between both sides will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on Monday, August 23, at the Estadi Ciutat de València.

What TV channel will show Levante vs Real Madrid match?

Fans can watch live telecast on MTV.

How can I live stream Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga fixture?

Live streaming of the match will be available on Voot Select.

