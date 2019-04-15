English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ligue 1: 10-man Paris Saint-Germain Fail to Seal Title After Humiliation at Lille
Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain will have to wait more for their title celebrations after they were thrashed by Lille 5-1.
PSG scored only once while Lille found the bat of the net 5 times to humiliate PSG. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Paris St Germain’s Ligue 1 title celebrations were delayed again when they suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat by second-placed Lille after being reduced to 10 men on Sunday.
The capital side, who would have clinched their eighth title by avoiding defeat, had Juan Bernat sent off before the break after the Spaniard had cancelled out Thomas Meunier’s early own goal.
The hosts made the most of their superiority after halftime with goals by Nicolas Pepe, Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jose Fonte, reducing the gap with the leaders to 17 points with six games remaining.
PSG, who already missed out on the opportunity of an early celebration when they drew at home to Racing Strasbourg last Sunday, will bag the title if they win their game in hand at Nantes on Wednesday.
It was PSG’s heaviest league defeat since Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) took over the club in 2011.
The game got off to an eventful start with Kylian Mbappe having two goals disallowed for offside in the first 15 minutes and PSG losing Thiago Silva to a muscle injury two weeks before the French Cup final against Stade Rennes.
Lille went ahead after Meunier diverted a Jonathan Ikone cross into his own goal in the seventh minute.
Four minutes later, Bernat volleyed home from Mbappe’s cross to equalise.
However, the Spanish full back was shown a straight red card shortly before the break when he brought down Pepe as the striker was rushing towards goal.
Christophe Galtier’s side went 2-1 up six minutes into the second half when Pepe beat the offside trap to score from close range.
Mbappe tormented the Lille defence but he was isolated up front and it was Lille who scored another, in the 65th when Bamba out-paced the defence and beat goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
Magalhaes and Fonte sealed an emphatic win for Lille with a header each in the 72nd and 84th minutes, respectively.
Earlier, St Etienne moved up to fourth when Mathieu Debuchy’s double helped them thrash Girondins de Bordeaux 3-0 at home.
St Etienne have 53 points, three behind third-placed Olympique Lyonnais, who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot.
The capital side, who would have clinched their eighth title by avoiding defeat, had Juan Bernat sent off before the break after the Spaniard had cancelled out Thomas Meunier’s early own goal.
The hosts made the most of their superiority after halftime with goals by Nicolas Pepe, Jonathan Bamba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jose Fonte, reducing the gap with the leaders to 17 points with six games remaining.
PSG, who already missed out on the opportunity of an early celebration when they drew at home to Racing Strasbourg last Sunday, will bag the title if they win their game in hand at Nantes on Wednesday.
It was PSG’s heaviest league defeat since Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) took over the club in 2011.
The game got off to an eventful start with Kylian Mbappe having two goals disallowed for offside in the first 15 minutes and PSG losing Thiago Silva to a muscle injury two weeks before the French Cup final against Stade Rennes.
Lille went ahead after Meunier diverted a Jonathan Ikone cross into his own goal in the seventh minute.
Four minutes later, Bernat volleyed home from Mbappe’s cross to equalise.
However, the Spanish full back was shown a straight red card shortly before the break when he brought down Pepe as the striker was rushing towards goal.
Christophe Galtier’s side went 2-1 up six minutes into the second half when Pepe beat the offside trap to score from close range.
Mbappe tormented the Lille defence but he was isolated up front and it was Lille who scored another, in the 65th when Bamba out-paced the defence and beat goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
Magalhaes and Fonte sealed an emphatic win for Lille with a header each in the 72nd and 84th minutes, respectively.
Earlier, St Etienne moved up to fourth when Mathieu Debuchy’s double helped them thrash Girondins de Bordeaux 3-0 at home.
St Etienne have 53 points, three behind third-placed Olympique Lyonnais, who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon and Desert Sled First Ride Review
- Huawei P30 Pro Review: An Astonishingly Good Camera Isn't The Only Strong Suit
- Happy Birthday Emma Watson: 10 Times Hermoine Granger Cast a Spell with Her Style
- General Elections 2019: Voters to Get Free Service and Wash by Hero MotoCorp
- I Own My Dream House but haven't Forgotten My One-Room Shed, Says Pankaj Tripathi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results