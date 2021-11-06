Ligue 1 2021-22 Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint Germain will lock horns with Bordeaux on Sunday in a Ligue 1 match at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux. PSG have been impressive with their performance in France’s top-flight and will head into this game as favourites. In their previous game, they came from behind to defeat defending champions Lilli 2-1 at Parc des Princes and currently leading the Ligue 1 table with eight points.

Meanwhile, Bordeaux are placed at the 16th spot in the table. However, in recent weeks, they have performed exceptionally well, losing just one out of their last seven games, and will look to continue their hard work against a star-studded PSG squad on Sunday. The home team defeated Reims 3-2 in their previous game.

The match between Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain will start at 01:30 am (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Bordeaux attacker Hwang Ui-Jo has been sidelined from this fixture with a hamstring strain. Issouf Sissokho and Paul Baysse are nursing their injuries and have been ruled out from this game.

Paris Saint Germain’s Argentine striker Lionel Messi has made progressed with his recovery but is highly unlikely that he will feature in PSG’s line-up. The trio of Leandro Paredes, Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe are still struggling with their fitness and could be sidelined for a few more weeks.

Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain starting line-ups:

Bordeaux Possible Starting Line-up: Benoit Costil; Timothee Pembele, Laurent Koscielny, Stian Gregersen, Ricardo Mangas; Tom Lacoux, Otavio, Yacine Adli; Hwang Ui-Jo, Jimmy Briand, Javairo Dilrosun

Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum; Angel Di Maria, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

What time will the Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain match kick-off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Sunday, November 7, at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

What TV channel will show the Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The match between Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Bordeaux vs Paris Saint-Germain can be live-streamed on the Voot.

