Ligue 1 2021-22 Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Jorge Sampaoli’s free-scoring Marseille is set to square off against a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain squad in a Ligue 1 match on Sunday night at Stade Vélodrome. The Ligue 1 leaders are coming into this game after defeating Bundesliga side RB Leipzig 3-2 in a UEFA Champions League clash. On the other hand, Marseille’s continental match against Serie A side Lazio ended in a goalless draw.

PSG also leads the head to head battle against Marseille. The Paris giants have won 31 out 53 games against Marseille while losing just 12 matches.

The match between Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain will start at 12:15 am (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

There are no injury concerns, suspensions or doubts in the Marseille squad for this game and it is highly unlikely that Marseille will make any changes in their starting line-up for this game.

PSG’s Brazilian midfielder Neymar is carrying a knock and could miss this game. Leandro Paredes are struggling with his fitness and his availability for this game is also doubtful. Angel Di Maria missed PSG’s midweek match against RB Leipzig and could feature in this game.

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain starting line-ups:

Marseille Possible Starting Line-up: Steve Mandanda, Duje Caleta Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, Pol Lirola, Boubacar Kamara, Dimitri Payet, Amine Harit, Matteo Guendouzi, Valentin Rongier, Arek Milik, Cengiz Under

Paris Saint Germain Possible Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Neymar, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

What time will the Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain match kick-off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Monday, October 25, at the Stade Vélodrome.

What TV channel will show the Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain can be live-streamed on the Voot.

