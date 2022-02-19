Ligue 1 2021-22 Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau on Saturday night to take on Nantes in their next league match. They will come into this game after registering a 1-0 win over the Spanish side Real Madrid in the round of 16 of UEFA Champions League in midweek, courtesy of a stoppage-time goal by Kylian Mbappé, and will look to continue their winning march against Nantes.

The hosts are also in good form, having won their last four home games, and will look to carry that momentum against PSG.

A victory on Saturday’s game will also help the Canaries in moving into the top 5 on Ligue 1 standings.

The Ligue 1 match between Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain will start at 01:30 am (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Nantes have two injury concerns in their squad – Fabio and Samuel Moutoussamy – ahead of their high-profile encounter against runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

The trio of Neymar jr, Marco Verratti, and Presnel Kimpembe have recovered from their respective injuries and are expected to start here. PSG’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will not feature in this game as he is still nursing his knock.

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain starting line-ups:

Nantes Possible Starting Line-up: Remy Descamps; Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto; Quentin Merlin, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella, Sebastien Corchia; Ludovic Blas, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Paris Saint-Germain Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Abdou Diallo, Juan Bernat; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

What time will the Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain match kick-off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 01:15 am IST on Sunday, February 20, at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau.

What TV channel will show the Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The match between Nantes and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain can be live-streamed on the Voot.

