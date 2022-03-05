Ligue 1 2021-22: Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Nice will play host to Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 at the Allianz Riviera on Sunday.

Les Aiglons will come into this game after qualifying for the Coupe de France final, following their 2-0 win over Versailles in the semi-final. In their most recent domestic fixture, ten-man Nice were held for a goalless draw by Strasbourg.

The runaway leaders PSG, meanwhile, ran out Saint-Etienne 3-1 last week.

The Ligue 1 match between Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain will start at 01:30 am (IST).

Ligue 1 2021-22 Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Dante and Justin Kluivert are set to join Nice’s squad for this game after missing their match versus Strasbourg last weekend through suspension. Nice’s two full-backs Jordan Amavi and Youcef Atal have been sidelined from this game with a knee injury and broken collarbone.

Paris Saint-Germain’s French striker Kylian Mbappé will not travel to Nice owing to an accumulation of bookings. However, the good news is Marco Verratti is set to join the PSG squad after serving his suspension. The Italian mid-fielder was handed a further one-game ban for his outburst last month during PSG’s match against Nantes, but the suspension will rather apply to PSG’s next week’s encounter versus Bordeaux. Sergio Ramos will miss this fixture due to his calf problem while Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes are suffering from muscular issues. Achraf Hakimi could return to starting XI here as well as he has recovered from his quadriceps pain.

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain starting line-ups:

Nice Predicted Starting XI: Benitez; Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Boudaoui, Schneiderlin, Rosario, Kluivert; Gouiri, Dolberg

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Verratti, Gueye, Pereira; Di Maria, Messi, Neymar

What time will the Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain match kick-off?

The Ligue 1 2021-22 fixture between Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Sunday, March 6, at the Allianz Riviera.

What TV channel will show the Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain will be televised on TV5 Monde which will be on selective DTH operators.

How can I live stream the Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The Ligue1 match between Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain can be live-streamed on the Voot.

